FirstBank partners BrandZone on Brand Innovation Conference 2017

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its partnership with Brandzone Consulting LLC for the 2017 Brand Innovation Conference.

The two-day event is scheduled for Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 October 2017.

The theme for the 2017 edition of the annual Brand event is; Branding: A Catalyst for Development and Growth. It will be chaired by Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ibukun Awosika.

The Brand Innovation Conference will discuss how branding can serve as a catalyst for development and growth in Nigeria. Discussions will focus on public-private synergies aimed at seeking national transformation through sustainable alternative economic options for national development.

This year’s Brand Innovation Conference will feature panel discussions by professionals from all sectors of the economy including serving Ministers, MD/CEOs, captains of industries, industry regulatory bodies, business leaders and senior branding, marketing and communications professionals. They will share learnings and new insights about the future of branding and marketing in the modern and technology-driven age.

The conference which is hinged on the sustainable application of new knowledge and insights for global best practices in Branding and Marketing Management is widely considered a platform through which corporate organisations can reinforce its thought leadership, whilst influencing the branding and marketing communications industry policy at the national level.

According to Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, FirstBank’s partnership with BrandZone on this year’s National Branding Conference is in sync with the Bank’s support for sustainable human and national development initiatives and this year’s theme is very apt as it reinforces the importance of correcting the perception of the ‘Nigerian Brand’ whilst promoting a positive national narrative.’

Notable speakers at, the conference will include Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, immediate-past President, Nigerian Stock Exchange and Mo Abudu, Chairman and Chief Executive, EbonyLife TV.”

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is Nigeria’s premier and most valuable banking brand, and largest financial services institution by total assets and gross earnings.

With more than 12 million customer accounts, FirstBank has over 750 branches providing a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services.

The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as its Representative Offices in Johannesburg, Beijing and Abu Dhabi.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimized risk management and leadership.

Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row – 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 – by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; and “Most Innovative Bank in Africa” in the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2014.

Recently, for the sixth consecutive time, the Bank clinched the “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” award by The Asian Banker. Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.