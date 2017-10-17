Unity Bank supports breast cancer campaign

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, has commended the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria for sensitising the public and increasing momentum on the multi-sector approach targeted at curbing the spread of breast cancer in the country.

Somefun, who led this year’s edition of BRECAN’s Jog for Life charity walk in Lagos, said the association had expanded the reach of the breast cancer campaign to many states of the federation and far-flung communities, according to a statement.

She said, “The collaborative platform is a potent vehicle to reach out to significant number of people with critical information that will accelerate both separate and concerted individual, corporate and governmental action needed to focus attention and increase intervention to curb the spread of breast cancer in our society.”