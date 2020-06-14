Gombe deputy speaker tests positive for coronavirus

June 14, 2020 0

Siddi Buba, Deputy Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, has contracted coronavirus.

He disclosed his COVID-19 status to the state-owned media corporation.

The deputy speaker, who represents Kwami West in the state sixth assembly, has now joined other government officials on self-isolation.

Buba is the sixth lawmaker to test positive after the speaker and four others had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

“Coronavirus is real and every laid down protocol should be respected,” he said, adding that “physical distancing, use of sanitiser, and face masks are sure means of escaping the pandemic”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

COVID-19: NMA warns Cross River govt against reopening schools

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State branch, has described as alarming the decision of the state government to begin a trial resumption of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fearing pupils could contract