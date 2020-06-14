Nigeria announces 501 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 caseload for Nigeria went up to 15,682 on Saturday, with 501 new cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC).

Eight deaths were reported, increasing the fatalities to 407.

Lagos recorded the highest number of infections with 195 cases, taking its gross total to 7,035.

It was followed by FCT Abuja with 50 cases and Kano with 42.

Kaduna registered 27, Edo 26 and Oyo 22 cases.

The eastern state of Imo recorded 21 cases.

Here is the breakdown of cases:

Lagos-195

FCT-50

Kano-42

Kaduna-27

Edo-26

Oyo-22

Imo-21

Gombe-17

Benue-12

Enugu-12

Delta-11

Anambra-11

Ebonyi-10

Nasarawa-9

Ogun-9

Bauchi-8

Kebbi-4

Akwa Ibom-3

Jigawa-3

Katsina-3

Yobe-2

Borno-2

Kwara-1

Ondo-1

15682 confirmed

5101 discharged

407 deaths