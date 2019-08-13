Gov. Abiodun mulls death penalty for kidnappers

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, is considering death penalty for kidnappers in the state.

Abiodun said on his twitter page after hosting Remo Leaque of Imams who paid him a Sallah homage at his Iperu home

The page read, “As a peace loving state, we are currently considering sending a bill proposing capital punishment for kidnapping to the House of Aseembly.

Also, in a statement sent by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Tuesday, Abiodun described kidnapping as economic crime that must be stopped by all means.

He said it would not augur well for the state if criminals were allowed to operate unchecked.