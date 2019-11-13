Gov. Ortom plans to build Benue airport

Benue State Government is to construct an airport to boost investment and trade in the state.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed this on Tuesday during an interview with journalists after presenting the 2020 budget estimate to the state House of Assembly.

Ortom said the project was expected to be completed within two years, adding that the project would cost of over N11bn, which would be financed with internally generated revenue.

“Benue State Government did not have any liability whatsoever. We are talking about Benue State project because we have seen that it is very critical for a state which is the Food Basket of the Nation with vast potentials in terms of entire value chain.

“We believe with the establishment of an airport, international and national investors will come to invest.

“We have already interacted with a lot of potential investors and with the regularisation of our internally generated revenue through the Benue Internal Revenue Service, we believe that we can fund the airport project through the Benue Revenue Internal Generation Agency.

“As soon as the budget is approved, work will commence. Several banks are willing and ready to finance and support the project”, he said