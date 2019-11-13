Senate to pass 2020 budget Nov 28

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has asked the Committee on Appropriation to lay its report on the 2020 budget on November 26 for consideration and passage before the end of the month.

Lawan, who gave the directive at the plenary on Tuesday, commended the committees for rounding off their budget defence sessions on schedule.

He said, “All the committees have done their works so well within the defined parameters. Therefore, we expect the appropriation committee to galvanise into action.

“They should produce the report to be laid here on the 26th of November, which is the next two weeks, before the Senate.

“I believe this will be the same thing in our sister chamber, the House of Representatives, so that we would be able to pass the 2020 appropriation bill on the 28th of November.”

 

