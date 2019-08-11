Hackers target Osinbajo’s Twitter handle – Presidency

As Nigerian Twitter users woke up Saturday morning to realise that the verified Twitter handle of Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has become unverified, it has now been confirmed that it was as a result of external attempts made to hack into the account.

However, the attempts were said to be unsuccessful.

The spokesperson of the VP, Mr Laolu Akande, confirming this to Tribune Online Saturday morning said, “Yesterday, there were failed external attempts to gain unauthorized access to the Vice President’s Twitter Account. Since, we have been in contact with Twitter, securing the account, and forestalling a reoccurrence. The VP will continue to actively communicate with our citizens.”