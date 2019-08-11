Peter Obi in America dismisses U.S visa snub reports

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the  February 23 presidential poll, Peter Obi, has dismissed reports that the American Embassy denied  him an entry visa into the United States.

In a statement by his media adviser, Valentine Obienyem,  on Saturday, the former Anambra State governor said he was in the US at the moment.

The statement  said, “Obi is a good brand such that organisations and countries are satisfied to associate with him because he has proved to be a highly responsible person/ politician.

“Those peddling the rumour are the same people that are exasperated by the honour coming his way and are desperately trying to associate his name with one crime or untoward action not purely out of hate, but out of the desire to prove that he is after all human and can sin a  little.

