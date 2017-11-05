Ifeanyi Ubah formally joins APGA

The Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Dr. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Dr. Ubah has also thrown his support on the Governor of Anambra state and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the November 18th Governorship Election, Chief Willie Obiano.

The statement reads thus: “To my steadfast supporters and umu nnem, Today marks a turning point in my political life as I take a giant leap into that which will spur the advancement of my dream for an ideal and prosperous Anambra State. It has been a bumpy ride considering where I started from, the rough roads I have been through and challenges I have faced in search for the light at the end of the tunnel.

Having done so much politically over the years by virtue of my avid belief in adding value to the people of Anambra State and in appreciation to God for his mercies on my life bearing in mind my modest background being the Son of a Teacher, it has become imperative to take stock of my contributions, assess my strengths/weaknesses and take advantage of the opportunities available to me which would be in tandem with my drive to further the course of the Ndi Igbo.

As part of my vision and passion to advance the cause of my people, I have spent the last 5 years of my life making concerted efforts through human capital development and the rechanneling of my investments in oil and gas, media, sports, construction amongst others to my home state in a bid to empower the youths and contribute my quota to building a robust state economy.

During this period, I have had laughs and good times with my people while also suffering betrayals and deceit from friends and allies alike. Be that as it may, there is a limit to what I can achieve in my private capacity as it is my staunch belief that the number of lives one can touch while occupying the seat of power far outweighs the number that can be touched in one’s private capacity.

I have been immensely blessed by God and as such, I do not consider politics as beneficial except that it provides me with the channel to which I can achieve my ultimate aim of sincere service to Ndi Anambra.

Incidentally and regrettably, despite several efforts to expand the horizon of lives one can touch using the seat of power, I have not been lucky enough to achieve my goal.

Bearing in mind the number of politicians that have ended up worse off having encountered not even up to half of what I have suffered in politics, I will continue to thank God immensely for affording me the wherewithal to continually put food on my table as well as that of others. I strongly believe that the route I have journeyed through up until now was ordained by God to avail me the requisite experience which as we all know, is the best teacher.

My next steps are hinged on His divine direction and I am happy and contented to follow as he leads. I will continue to champion people-oriented programmes and the cause of Ndi Igbo with the fullest assurance that God will answer our prayers soon.

For those who believe I should quit politics in my best interest owing to all that I have suffered in the hands of politicians, I must say thank you for your care and kind advice. I have taken note of your sincere counsel.

However, I believe that the end will justify the means as I am bold, strong, courageous and determined to take Anambra State to the next level.

Unfortunately, having spent most of my political life working assiduously for the PDP and in consideration of the unfair and callous treatment meted out on me despite my several pleas to the party hierarchy, I have decided to call it a day with the PDP.

The political backstabbing has left a sour taste in my mouth and I have come to the conclusion that my service to the PDP is the price I have to pay if I am to succeed in my quest to serve my people. At this juncture, I have left the battle for the Lord. In view of the above, I wish to state unequivocally that I have taken a position to fight for the sustenance and continued relevance of my state and the Igbo tribe.

I am a very strong and proud Igbo man who is passionate about the protection of the Igbo name and the pride attached to it. I have dedicated myself to ensure that “Afa Igbo ama efu”.

Being an indigene of Nnewi, home to notable Nigerians like General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Ikemba Nnewi), HRH Prince Nwafor Orizu, Dr. Chuchu Okongwu, Chief Cletus Ibeto, Dr. Ikem Okeke, HRH Igwe Kenneth Orizu amongst a host of others and one of the biggest industrial cities in Nigeria, I have taken a position to champion the cause of the Igbo race by striving to ensure the growth and sustenance of the only party bequeathed to us by the Great Ikemba Nnewi, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

I have decided to join the struggle to ensure that our legacy lives on as we must uphold the identity of the Igbos as handed down to us by Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu.

While APGA might be seen as a regional party, there is no doubt in my mind that we can make it a force to reckon with nationally in the mould of Alliance for Democracy (AD) that metamorphosed into Action Congress (AC), then later transformed to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now the All Progressives Congress (APC) which currently leads at the centre.

Based on this and my conscience, in truth, before God and man, I have made up my mind and resolved to join and support the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

My political journey which started from APGA has taken me to two other political parties, Labour Party and then PDP. I am extremely glad to be back to where I belong. Nke a bu nke anyi!

I want to assure party faithfuls that I have returned to add immense value to the party and grow the party with the experience I have gathered over the years in politics.

To mark my new political sojourn, I will be committing myself to APGA during this election and subsequent elections by organising a rally tagged AFA IGBO EFUNA which would underscore my entrance into the party. This rally is scheduled to take place on the 13th of November 2017 at the Ifeanyi Ubah Games Village, Ozubulu/Nnewi.

Furthermore, I will commence the sensitization of my friends, foes, allies and all Anambrarians from Sunday, 5th of November, 2017 by 8PM through Authority 91.9FM radio and live stream youtube channel (to watch, click here: https://gaming.youtube.com/channel/UC4Nm7tJwcO1cwz2OPf971FQ/live) on the factors that informed my resolution and the need for Ndi Anambra, especially those from Anambra South to key into the vision and support APGA.

This process will last throughout the campaign period as allowed by INEC. I wish to thank all my supporters who have stood by me patiently and persistently throughout my political travails. Your prayers and perseverance are the reasons we are where we are today.

To those who feel aggrieved and disappointed as a result of my choice, I wish to tender an unreserved apology to you all as I reassure you that my decision is a product of a well-thought-out assessment of the political landscape as well as fervent prayers.

May I also use this medium to specifically express my sincere gratitude to my precious wife and lovely children for their ceaseless prayers, support and encouragement so far irrespective of the trials and tribulations. You all have been an endless source of strength and inspiration. I love you all.

To my spiritual fathers, elders and true friends who have also been praying for me while rendering their informed advice, I am very thankful for everything you have done for me. May God reward you all in his infinite mercies.

For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state that while I would gladly render my sincere advice to the party on the line it should tow nationally, I will be lending my full support to whichever party they deem fit nationally in a bid to achieve equity in the event that my party declines to produce a candidate for national elections.

This election is not a do or die affair and as such, I wish to call on the Federal Government, State Government, INEC, relevant security agencies, political parties and my fellow Anambrarians to join hands in ensuring that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner, devoid of violence and rancour. APGA bu nke anyi. Afa Igbo ama efu na-aka anyi!”