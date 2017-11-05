PDP needs strong, experienced hand as next national chairman – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and one of the leading National Chairmanship aspirants of the party, Chief Olabode George, has maintained that the party needs a strong and experienced hand to steer the ship of the party.

George said this in Gombe Thursday, when he was welcomed by a rousing crowd of party faithful, who kept shouting “Bode George Mukeso!” meaning Bode George is the one we want.

George who was in Gombe as part of his efforts to reach out to PDP leaders across the country observed that Gombe is a strong PDP state which has always been dogged and firm in its resistance to any intrusion of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He counselled the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Dore Jagafar and his executive members to remain resolute and firm footed in the mission of rebuilding the party.

George observed that the party can only be repositioned by a tested hand and a man of demonstrated vision and excellence, adding that the convention must be well managed so as to ensure that the most suitable candidate emerges as the chairman.

George said the nation itself requires a virile opposition, a strengthened oppositional platform that will help ensure the endurance and sustainability of its nascent democracy, insisting that the nation can only be halted from the current drift when all the genuine stakeholders of the party ensure that fairness, equity, and justice prevail.

In his short remark, the State Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Jagafar referred to Chief George as the epitome experience, saying that apart from being one of the most experienced person in the race, he is also the most tested and proven of all the aspirants.