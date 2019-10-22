Imo State Assembly to probe Okorocha’s alleged 250 bank accounts

Imo State House of Assembly has passed a motion authorising the state Auditor-General to put together an independent committee of forensic experts to investigate the 250 bank accounts allegedly operated by the administration of Rochas Okorocha in the state in the last eight years as governor.

Passing the motion, the House also urged the banks concerned to work in tandem, with the investigating committee to enable it to put in proper shape, the state’s bank accounts.

Moving the motion during plenary on Monday, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Okechukwu Onyekanma, said the multiplicity of government’s bank accounts in the last eight years led to leakages and lapses in the management of the state finances.

He further said the House had noted that there had been movements of fund from some of the government accounts without due process to other accounts.

“I urge the House to also mandate the Auditor-General to conduct an audit of all the state government’s accounts from June 2011 to date in order to detect loses, lapses and leakages inherent in the management of those accounts with a view to returning such funds to the state,” he said.