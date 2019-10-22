Buhari heads to Sochi for Russia-Africa Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Sochi, Russia where he is billed to attend a three-day Russia-Africa Summit.

Buhari’s presidential jet took off some minutes after 2pm at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday.

He is billed to take part in the summit billed to hold on October 23-25, which will focus on exploration and expansion of opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production between Russia and Africa.

During the summit, Buhari will meet with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to further strengthen relations between Russia and Nigeria on issues bordering on security, trade and investment.

His meeting with Putin is aimed at building partnership meant to enhance Nigeria’s huge gas potential, following Russia’s remarkable success in gas exportation.

The summit which will be attended by African heads of states, is expected to bring fresh perspectives on some global issues and challenges such as nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.

During the event, an African Business Forum, conceived to bring together African and Russian business leaders, will be held during the event to enhance Russian investments in Africa, and also promote African business interest in the host country.

Buhari was accompanied to Russia by Governors Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Others are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, and Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.