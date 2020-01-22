INEC swears in new RECs for Taraba, Cross River

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sworn in newly-appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for Taraba and Cross River states.

The two new RECs were Umar Gajiram from Borno State and Alalibo Johnson from Bayelsa State.

While Gajiram was appointed to replace the late REC of Taraba State, Baba Yusuf, who died last year, Johnson would replace Frankland Briyai who resigned as Cross River REC to contest for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries for Bayelsa State.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who performed the ceremony yesterday in Abuja, said the new RECs would be part of the team responsible for the implementation of the commission’s policies.

He, therefore, urged the new RECs to ensure openness and be firm in the discharge of their responsibilities