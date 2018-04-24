Jerry Rawlings distances self from Buhari over statement on Nigerian youths

April 24, 2018 0

Former Ghanaian president, Jerry Rawlings, has distanced himself from President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial statement about Nigerian youths’ alleged warped sense of entitlement.

The ex-Ghanaian strong man said this in reaction to some trending tweets accusing him of supporting President Buhari’s London allegation about Nigerian youths, which had attracted public opprobrium to office of the President last week.

Rawlings issued the statement signed by one Kobina Andoh Amoakwa from his  Communications Directorate on Sunday, making it clear that he had made no comment or issued a statement on President Buhari’s much-criticised comment.

He added that any comments to that effect and purported to have come from him were false.

