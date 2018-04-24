Osun guber: I won’t steal money if I become governor – Sen. Adeleke

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke has vowed that he would not steal money if he becomes the next governor of Osun state.

He said this in a chat on the side-line of the first memorial lecture organised by Adeleke University in remembrance of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke who died last year.

Senator Adeleke who contested the Osun West bye election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party to replace his late brother in the Senate got massive votes and defeated the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Senator Mudasiru Hussain in a landslide victory.

While most people expected that he would be seeking the PDP ticket again to return to the Senate in 2019, Senator Adeleke declared his interest to run for the governorship position.

According to him, “Yes. I will contest for Governor. I have submitted my letter of expression of interest to contest to the party. I’m contesting because of the people. Our people are suffering and we need to liberate them.

If I become governor, I cannot steal money that belong to people. I have achieved everything that I could need money for in life. I have built houses, I have cars, I have everything. So, what would I do with stolen money. So, I won’t steal as a governor. I only want to serve”