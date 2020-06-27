Kano to test politicians, civil servants, students for drugs

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, says plans are underway to begin compulsory drug tests for political office holders, civil servants and students seeking admission into tertiary institutions in the state.

According to a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammed Garba, on Friday to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse, the compulsory drugs test will begin when the state Drug Administration Agency begins operation.

“The Ganduje-led administration has been passionate about fighting illicit trafficking and abuse and setting up a task force.

“The governor instituted programmes aimed at curtailing drug abuse. These include setting up and streamlining activities for the state task force committee, which has intercepted and destroyed drugs worth about a billion naira,” Garba said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported Garba as calling for aggressive campaigns on social and mainstream media against the menace of drug abuse which he said had endangered many lives and economies of nations.