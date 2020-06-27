Herdsmen kidnap nine travellers in Ondo, demand N100m ransom

Nine people have been reportedly abducted by some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at Isua Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo.

The victims were said to be travelling in a Toyota Sienna bus from Abuja to Lagos on Friday before they were kidnapped.

However, details about their abduction were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report on Friday.

A source said the kidnappers had contacted the family of one of the victims and demanded N100m ransom.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said one of the victims had been rescued.

He said, “Efforts are ongoing to ensure the release of other victims. Our men are working with hunters, local vigilantes and other agencies to get them released unhurt.” – Punch.