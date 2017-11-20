Kenya: Supreme Court upholds Kenyatta victory in presidential polls

Kenya’s Supreme Court upheld on Monday Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in the presidential election rerun held last month.

“The court has unanimously determined that the petitions are not merited. As a consequence, the presidential election of October 26 is hereby upheld as is the election of the third respondent,” said Chief Justice David Maraga, referring to Kenyatta.

Kenyatta beat Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in the election rerun, winning 98 percent of the votes.

He was set to be sworn in on November 28.

However, the vote was widely boycotted by the opposition and denounced by Odinga as a sham.

At least five people were killed last Friday in Kenya’s capital Nairobi as police broke up crowds of opposition supporters. – CGTN.