Keshi’s memory still fresh in our minds – Rev. Samuel Ikpea

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has stated that it would be difficult to forget easily the memories of the former Super Eagles Coach Stephen Okechukwu Keshi.

Stephen Keshi died of heart attack on June 7, 2016, three years after guiding the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win her third AFCON title in South Africa.

Ikpea eulogized the late Keshi while speaking exclusively with Sports Intelligence Magazine on Saturday from his base in Lagos.

“Keshi’s memory is still fresh in our minds; it is difficult to forget him”. Even when most Nigerians were doubtful about the team in 2013, Keshi made Nigeria conquer Africa”, the NFSC Chairman stated.

“I was in South Africa then for the AFCON 2013 tournament as the Secretary-General of the Supporters Club. Our spirits were a bit down ahead of our clash with Ivory Coast in the quarterfinal”.

“But when Nigeria beat the Ivoirians 2-1 to reach the semifinal, our music tempo changed”. It became livelier and it was obvious we were going to win the AFCON title.”

“He eventually did it, winning the AFCON trophy and passed on to eternal glory three years later” Ikpea reminisced.

Stephen Keshi became the first indigenous coach to win AFCON title in 2013.

His victory with the Super Eagles team in South Africa also marked Nigeria’s end of a 19-year wait for the continental showpiece.

He also became the only coach to lead Nigeria to two major FIFA tournaments – the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 and the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup.