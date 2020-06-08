Buhari, Chief of Army Staff in closed door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed door with Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the agenda of the meeting between the president and Buratai was unknown at the time of filing this report.

However, NAN gathered that the Chief of Army Staff would use the opportunity of the meeting to update the president on his recent mission to the battlefields in the North East.

Buratai had in April relocated to the North-East to coordinate the ongoing war against the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province terrorists by the Nigerian troops.

Buratai returned to Abuja on Sunday to brief the president on the progress report so far.