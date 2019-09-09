L-R: Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Chairman, State Rural Electrification Board (REB), Sir. Joseph Nwabueze Nnamani; Deputy Chairman, Nkanu West Local Government Area, Hon. Sunday Nnamani; Member representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency and House Committee Chairman on Aviation, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji; and Chairman, Nkanu West LGA, Hon. Henry Okenwa, during Sir. Nnamani’s thanksgiving ceremony for his conferment of Knight of John Wesley (KJW) by Wesley Church Akpasha, Diocese of Agbani, Methodist Church Nigeria, yesterday. 

