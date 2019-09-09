Related Articles
L-R: Managing Director, Exxon Mobil Nigeria, Paul McGrath; Chief Financial Officer, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Umar Isa Ayiya; Group Managing Director, Aiteo Eastern E & P Company Ltd, Victor Okoronkwo; General Manager, Delivery Integration, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Ibiyemi Asaolu; and Chairman, Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria, Olatunde Dodondawa, at the opening session of the 2019 annual conference of the association in Lagos… on Thursday
August 22, 2019
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (left) with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, acknowledging cheers from jubilant traders of Abakpa Market, Enugu East Local Government Area, during the activation/launch of Tradermoni in Enugu, yesterday.
August 16, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari; President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan; Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, during the Sallah homage to the President by the Leadership of the Senate in Daura, Katsina State, on Friday, August 16, 2019
August 16, 2019