L-R: General Manager Business and Government Relations, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Bashir Bello; Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote; and the Vice President, Shell Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello, at the opening ceremony of the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Annual Conference and Exhibition in Abuja… on Monday.

July 2, 2019 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Managing Director, Jude Ringo Commercial Enterprises Ltd and Immediate past president, Association of Progressive Traders, Dr. Jude Ringo Okeke; Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali – Ikpe; President, Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA); Chief Daniel Offorkansi; MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; President, Association of Progressive Traders, (APT), Chief Eric   Ilechukwu;  Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chief Charles Umolu when Fidelity Bank met with Business Leaders, Trade Groups, Affiliates, Units of ASPAMDA Market, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos .. Thursday