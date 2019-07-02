L-R: General Manager Business and Government Relations, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Bashir Bello; Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote; and the Vice President, Shell Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello, at the opening ceremony of the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Annual Conference and Exhibition in Abuja… on Monday.

Related Articles
L-R: Vice Chairman, Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) Akin Osuntoki; former NBCC President, Prince Dayo Adeleke; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Bayo Ojulari; and Group Head, Oil and Gas for Bank of Industry, Ebehi Ehi-Omoike, at the SNEPCo-sponsored NBBC Oil & Gas Roundtable on Nigerian Content held in Lagos… on Monday.
June 27, 2019
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left) with the Branch Controller, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Enugu, Emmanuel Chidozie Okonjo (2nd right), the State Accountant-General, Sir. Paschal Okolie (left) and the State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Isaac Onukwube, when members of the Financial Inclusion States’ Steering Committee (FISSCO) in Enugu, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
June 20, 2019
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left) with his former Special Adviser on Diaspora and Special Projects, Mrs. Olangwa Ezekwu (left), Managing Director of K-TON Building Wave Nigeria Ltd, Engr. Oladayo Kolawole (right) and a private developer, John Onyechi, during the governor’s inspection tour of ongoing construction work at the Diaspora Gardens Estate, Enugu, being sponsored by the Office of Diaspora and Special Projects, Enugu State Government in collaboration with Olsommic Dwellers, yesterday.
June 14, 2019