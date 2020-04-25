Lagos discharges 10 more COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of 10 more COVID-19 patients, having tested negative twice for the virus.

The state Ministry of Health made this known via its Twitter handle @LSMOH on Friday.

The ministry said the number of discharged patients from the isolation centres in the state was now 117.

The ministry said, “Ten more COVID-19 Lagos patients; three females and seven males, including three foreign nationals – two Indians and one Filipino – were today (Friday) discharged from our isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan to reunite with the society.”