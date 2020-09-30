Lagos: We won’t allow suspects without face mask in court – Chief Judge

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has said suspects without face masks will be denied entry onto the premises of the court as part of safety measures against COVID-19.

He added that everyone coming into a courtroom must fill the attendance register for ease of contact tracing in the event of a positive COVID-19 case.

The Chief Judge said this in a September 28, 2020 circular, titled, ‘High Courts/Magistrate Courts in Lagos Full Resumption of Duties’.

Lagos courts resumed on Monday for a new legal year, the judges having concluded their annual vacation.

In the circular, the Chief Judge said, “Wearing of face masks, washing of hands and use of sanitiser, will be strictly enforced.

“There shall be strict compliance with the social distancing protocol.

“All suspects brought to courts from police stations and correctional centres must be masked, otherwise they will be refused entry onto the court premises.

“Only counsel, parties and witnesses will be allowed into the courtrooms in turns.

“There will be an attendance register for everyone coming into the courtrooms, for easy contact tracing, should remedial measures be necessary.”