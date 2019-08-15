Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool won the Super Cup for the fourth time in their history by beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Istanbul.

Goalkeeper Adrian kept out Tammy Abraham’s spot kick to secure victory for the Champions League winners.

Adrian saved from Tammy Abraham as Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to win the first all-English UEFA Super Cup following a 2-2 draw in Istanbul.

Olivier Giroud gave Frank Lampard’s side a deserved first-half lead on Wednesday, but the introduction of Roberto Firmino as a half-time substitute changed the game for the Reds.

Firmino quickly set up Mane for the equaliser and, in the first period of extra time, the Senegal star smashed home from his team-mate’s pass again before Jorginho equalised from the penalty spot..

While lacking the drama of the 2005 win over AC Milan, the victory over Chelsea was secured in the same manner – in a shootout from 12 yards.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson speaking after the match stated that “Chelsea are a good side and it’s not a great way to lose. We know that after the Community Shield but thankfully we won this one.

“We didn’t play particularly well but we kept grinding, kept going. It’s another trophy for us and it’s important to keep winning.”