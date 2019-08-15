UK Labour Party leader targets temporary PM seat to block no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn plans to block a no-deal Brexit by appealing to Conservative MPs to install him as “temporary” prime minister.

With less than 80 days to go until the 31 October deadline, the Labour leader is urging parties across parliament to oust Boris Johnson in a vote of no confidence.

Mr Corbyn vowed that – if he ascends to power – he will delay Brexit, call a snap general election and campaign for another referendum with the option to Remain.

He will likely hope that the promise of a “time-limited” government would be enough to secure the support of his critics.

The move comes as MPs plot how to take on Mr Johnson and his pledge to deliver Brexit “do or die” on Halloween.

Downing Street and Brussels are in a stalemate after the new prime minister demanded the EU renegotiates the withdrawal agreement it drew up with Theresa May, which the trading bloc has refused to do.

Mr Corbyn revealed his plan to launch a no-confidence vote “at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success” in a letter sent on Wednesday night to opposition party leaders in Westminster and three Tory MPs critical of no deal: Dominic Grieve, Oliver Letwin and Caroline Spelman. – Sky News.