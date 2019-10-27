Miyetti Allah apologises for Benue killings

The Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has apologised to Governor Samuel Ortom for the herdsmen attacks and killings in Benue State.

Mr Saleh Alhassan who is the national secretary of the association tendered the apology at an event attended by both men on Saturday in Makurdi, the state capital.

He said Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore regretted the killings in Benue and pledged to ensure peaceful coexistence between herdsmen and farmers in the state going forward.

The group’s secretary described Governor Ortom as a peace-loving man who stood firmly for the emancipation of his people.

He gave assurance that members of the association would embrace the peace initiatives put forward by the governor.

In his response, Governor Ortom noted the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law by the state government.

He explained that the government’s action was aimed at ending the killing of innocent people and to encourage ranching as the global best practice of animal husbandry.

The governor stated that any person or ethnic group wishing to rear livestock in the state was free to come, acquire land, and ranch, according to provisions of the Ranching Law of the state.

He added that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law protect has both farmers and livestock owners, stressing that the law was not targeted at promoting crisis of any kind.

The peace initiative was brokered by the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyeama, at a wedding reception in the state capital.

Earlier, the airline boss emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders in Benue.

He said this informed his decision to personally bring Mr Saleh to broker peace between Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and the people of the state.