Kaduna students, teachers, Edo Judge regain freedom from kidnappers

Six students and two staff of Engravers College who were kidnapped from their school recently have regained their freedom.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed their release in a statement today.

He said, “We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely.

“The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma. We appeal for considerate reporting of their ordeal and respect for their privacy.

“As we continue to combat banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes, the Kaduna State Government urges all our communities not to give comfort to criminals by dividing victims and inserting ethno-religious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants”.

He further called on the residents of the state to be vigilant and continue to cooperate with security agencies in the battle to secure the state.

The students were abducted from their school hostel on October 3, 2019.

Also. the Federal High Court judge, Justice Abdul Dogo, who was kidnapped on Tuesday at Ibilo, in Edo state has been rescued.

A police source confirmed to Channels Television that Justice Dogo was rescued in the early hours of today by operatives of the inspector general’s intelligence response team.

He said Justice Dogo was released from a forest behind the Federal College of Education in Itape, Kogi state.

Although the victim was said to have sustained a minor injury, he has since been reunited with his family in Abuja.

The gunmen had demanded a 50 million naira ransom but it was not confirmed if any ransom was paid.

Justice Dogo of the Federal High Court Akure in Ondo State was kidnapped along with his driver at the Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border area between Ondo and Edo states, on their way from Abuja to Akure.