Miyetti Allah, Enugu community sign peace accord

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Ibagwa Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday entered into a peace accord.

This followed a town hall meeting facilitated by the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu.

The meeting was attended by members of MACBAN and Sarki Hausa, Alhaji Yusuf Sambo, among others. Ugwu the meeting was to remove the “dangerous speculation of skirmishes” between the community and herders.

He said despite obvious provocations, members of the community had continued to maintain cordial relationship with the herders.