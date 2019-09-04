Gunmen abduct governor’s aide’s mum

Gunmen on Tuesday stormed Danladin Gumel town in Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area of Jigawa State and kidnapped the 70-year-old mother of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammed Bigman.

It was gathered that the hoodlums arrived the village in large number on motorcycles, went to the home of the old woman and took her away to an unknown place.

Police Commissioner Bala Zama Senchi confirmed the incident on the phone, saying: “Yes, it is true, we are on the matter.”

He said operatives had been deployed in neighbouring towns and villages to locate the hiding place of the kidnappers.

Senchi said the abductors have contacted the family for ransom. – The Nation.