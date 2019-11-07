NANPF President leads delegation to Iorfa’s mum burial

By Akeem Busari

A high-powered delegation of the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF), led by its President, Tijani Babangida, MON, including the union’s Secretary- General, Comrade Austin Popo, are expected to storm Benue State, for the final burial ceremonies of the late mother of ex- Nigeria international player, Dominic Iorfa.

The former BCC Lions of Gboko speedstar who was recently appointed as consultant by the players’ union, lost his mother, Mama Saaveamo Mtem Yua ( JP), aged 85 years.

The late matriarch will be buried at the family village, Tse- Yua Atuugh, Mbakuha, Ushongo LGA.

Babangida, speaking on the burial ceremonies, stated that the players’ union are making grand plans to ensure the Nigeria football community home and diaspora are well represented during the ceremonies slated for Saturday, November 9, 2019.

“It is no brainer that we must make our presence felt at the burial ceremony of our brother and colleague, who was also recently appointed as a consultant to the union.

” And in line with our avowed mantra, let’s be our brother’s keeper. We remain committed to the welfare of our members. And we will continue to represent, project and protect the interests of Nigerian footballers at all times,” the former Super Eagles and Ajax of Amsterdam star reiterated.