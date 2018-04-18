NASS gives 24-hour deadline to Police, DSS to recover stolen mace

The National Assembly on Wednesday gave the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Director General of the Department of State Security, (DSS), Lawal Daura, 24 hours to recover the stolen Mace.

The lawmakers issued the order shortly after unidentified hoodlums invaded the Senate Chambers and disrupted the ongoing proceedings.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said that the thugs attempted to kidnap two Senators but that the senators refused to be intimidated.

According to Channels Tv, while condemning the incident, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, described the act as an attempt to undermine the nation’s democracy.

This comes after Unidentified persons on Wednesday invaded the Senate Chambers disrupting the ongoing proceedings and carting away with the mace. – The News.