Stolen Mace: Invasion of Senate an attempted coup d’etat – Sen. Sani

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central has described Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate as an attempted coup d’etat which should be condemned by all.

In his facebook post on Wednesday, the senator said the invasion is an assault on democracy and a desecration of an institution of democracy.

He warned that that those who sanctioned and supported the assault will someday do that to the Presidency or the Judiciary.

”The armed invasion of the senate stands condemned.Its treasonable,an attempted coup d etat .Its an assault on democracy and a desecration of an institution of democracy.Those who sanctioned,organized and supported this will someday do that to the Presidency or the judiciary.I salute the courage of those senators who heed to our call to stand firm and defend the parliament and democracy.We appreciate the solidarity of members of House of Representatives. We salute the courage of supporting staff of the senate chambers who fell victims of the armed invaders,” he stated on his facebook.

Meanwhile, senators and members of the House of Representatives have given the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and Director-General of the Department of State Security, DSS, Lawal Daura, 24 hours to recover the stolen Mace.