Nestlé Nigeria introduces GOLDEN MORN Puffs breakfast cereal

Nestlé Nigeria has introduced its new breakfast cereal, GOLDEN MORN Puffs.

This comes in its continued quest to provide families with more healthier and delicious food choices.

Introducing the product on Wednesday at a Media Executive Meeting in Lagos, Nestle’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Mrs Victoria Uwadoka, said it was made purely from grains and cereals.

“GOLDEN MORN Puffs is proudly produced in Nigeria for Nigerians. It is fortified with vitamins and iron to contribute to the efforts to address micronutrient deficiency in the country.

“Micronutrient deficiency is the lack of essential vitamins and minerals required in small amounts by the body for proper growth and development.

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 2 billion people in the world are affected by iron deficiency, which is the most common micronutrient disorder in sub-Saharan Africa,’’ Uwadoka said.

“The major health consequences of deficiency in essential micronutrients include impaired physical and cognitive development, which translates to reduced performance of school-aged children among others.

“It is important to note that annually, Nigeria loses over 1.5 billion dollars in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) directly and indirectly to vitamin and mineral deficiencies.’’

Mr Aboubacar Coulibaly, Category Manager, Dairy, said that NESTLÉ GOLDEN MORN Puffs, made from maize, millet, oats and soya, is fortified with GRAINSMART — a unique combination of vitamins and iron.

“Food fortification is a strategy that Nestlé has adopted to help address the burden of micro-nutrient deficiency.

“With 50 per cent of our portfolio already fortified with micronutrients, the introduction of Golden Morn Puffs breakfast cereal today is another step towards the fulfilment of our commitment to provide healthier, delicious food choices for all age groups, a journey we have been on for the past 57 years in Nigeria,” he said.

Coulibaly disclosed that 94 per cent of the grains and cereals used in the production of Golden Morn Puffs is sourced locally.

“We are very happy to announce to you today that the work we have been doing with local farmers for the past 7 years on capacity building and grain quality improvement is yielding results.

“Ninety-four percent of the agricultural raw materials for the product we are launching today, Golden Morn Puffs was supplied by Nigerian farmers,’’ he added.

He said that Nestlé Nigeria would continue to invest in the development of nutrient rich delicious food to fulfil its purpose, which is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nestlé Nigeria Plc began simple trading operations in Nigeria in 1961 and has grown into a leading food manufacturing and marketing company.

Nestlé Nigeria is the biggest food company in West Africa and employs around 2,400 people and has three world class factories.

It manufactures and markets a range of high quality brands, including NESTLÉ PURE LIFE, GOLDEN MORN, MILO, KITKAT, MAGGI and NESCAFÉ.