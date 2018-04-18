We are proud of Ugwuanyi’s peace, good governance initiatives – PDP

The national leadership of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the “unprecedented” peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state.

The PDP said that Gov. Ugwuanyi is a peaceful leader who honors God and works very hard to provide the dividends of democracy to positively impact the lives of the people in line with the dictates of the party’s manifesto.

Speaking at the colourful peace rally of the PDP in Enugu West Senatorial District of the state held at Udi local government area, which witnessed a mammoth crowd, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, represented by his deputy, Senator Garba Babayo Gamawa, stated that the PDP is “very proud with Gov. Ugwuanyi”.

Prince Secondus stated that there is “absolute peace in Enugu State” and remarkable achievements recorded by Gov. Ugwuanyi, saying:”We are very happy with your leadership style and good performance”.

The national chairman stressed that “Enugu State Governor deserves to be emulated”, adding further that “Nigerians are very happy with the governor”. He disclosed that “it is because of state like Enugu that other states will vote for the PDP”.

He also appreciated the unity between Gov. Ugwuanyi and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and urged the governor to continue with his good works to take the PDP-led government in the state to the next level.

Also speaking, the South East National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Austin Umahi applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his good works and existing peace in Enugu State.

Chief Umahi, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a man of peace”, adding that Enugu people are blessed having him as their governor.

“He has handed over Enugu State to God and Enugu State is better under his leadership. There is now peace in the state and that is why there is no other political party in the state”, he said.

Senator Ekweremadu in his remark, explained that the essence of the peace rally was to appreciate the governor for entrenching peace and good governance in the state, pointing out that prior to the inception of his administration, the state had witnessed some challenges that undermined its peace.

The Deputy Senate President said that the people of Enugu State and Enugu West Senatorial District in particular were happy that Gov. Ugwuanyi has brought “permanent peace” in the state.

He said: “There is peace everywhere in Enugu State. Peace between government and workers; government and national and state assemblies’ members; PDP and APC, among others.

“Enugu State is the best place to live in Nigeria. That is the reason why any person who wants to go to National Youths Service Corps, wants to be posted to Enugu State, because of the leadership style of our peace-loving governor”, Senator Ekweremadu said.

A business mogul and philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze, who graced the event, equally lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his peaceful and humble disposition and pledged to support his re-election in 2019.

“I decided to follow him (Ugwuanyi) to this rally because he is a good man. People love him because he is peaceful. I have many friends in APC, but I will support this man. So I urge you to support him”, Prince Eze stated.

In his response, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed gratitude to God for making it possible for the state to have peace and enjoy good governance, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges.

The governor also thanked the people of Enugu West Senatorial District in “a special way” and all stakeholders in the state for their prayers, goodwill, solidarity and support, noting the peace rally was the first of its kind in the history of the state.

He therefore, urged the people of the state to continue to commit the state and the nation in prayers, saying: “With God on our side victory is ours in Jesus Name. Amen”.

Other speakers at the event include the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, members representing the two federal constituencies in the zone, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Dennis Amadi, among others.