Niger State to install CCTV cameras to track bandits, kidnappers

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to Niger State Government said on Saturday that arrangements had been concluded to install CCTV cameras across the state in the ongoing fight against armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

Matane, spoke during an interactive meeting with media practitioners, security agencies and other stakeholders held at Legbo Kutigi International conference centre, Minna.

He said the administration recognised the role technology could play in the fight against crimes and would deploy necessary infrastructure to tackle the security challenges.

He explained that closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance camera systems would be employed as an additional tool in fighting crime in the state.

Matani stressed that the government was worried over activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers terrorising innocent residents, and was taking holistic measures to contain the threat.

He condemned in strong terms, the degree of carnage and mayhem bandits and kidnappers were causing in some parts of the state.