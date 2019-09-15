Osun govt to sack 422 workers over certificate fraud

The Osun State Government has directed its ministries, departments and agencies to immediately implement  the report of the  panel that recommended sacking  of the  workers who secured employment with forged  certificates.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state,  Jacob Adekomi,  confirmed that 422 workers would be affected.

He  said the NLC’s  intervention  helped to reduce  the number  of those listed for the exit door  from  5,000 recommended  to 422.

A statement  by the Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade, dated September 13   said  the immediate past  Rauf Aregbesola government   engaged the services of a firm, Captain Consulting,  to undertake  to verify the certificates of all civil  servants  in the state in 2015.

The  statement  read, “The panel submitted its report and it was adopted for implementation by the immediate past administration.

“However, when the new administration came on board in November 2018, the leadership of  Organised Labour Movement in the state  appealed passionately to the state government to have a rethink on the implementation of the report.

“After much pressure from  labour, the government set up  a five-man  panel to further examine the report and make necessary recommendations in line with extant public service rules and regulations.”

Adekomi said labour was involved in the verification from the beginning, adding that the  NLC insisted that  the report and recommendations be reviewed because it was convinced that the recommendations of the firm was not a true reflection of the audit.

“When  the report was reviewed, only 422 civil servants, whose cases were beyond us due to the rules of the service, will be affected.

“But we interceded for the affected officers to ensure that they were not prosecuted  or even made to refund the money they earned during their stay in  service,” he said.

