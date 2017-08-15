No to restructuring, yes to devolution of economy – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on Monday called on Nigerians to focus on the devolution of the economy rather than the restructuring the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Abubakar made the call at the Niger State Investment Submit in Minna.

The summit, which attracted economic experts, industrialists and manufacturers as well as some state governors from different parts of the country, was organised to attract investors in various fields to boost the economy of the state.

The Sultan said the nation was blessed with human and mineral resources needed to achieve greatness.

He advised that the Shiroro Dam in Niger, Goronyo Dam in Sokoto and others across the country should be used to start all-year farming.

He argued that the proper utilisation of the nation’s dams would enable farmers to produce food crops for both local consumption and export.

“Rather than the clamour for the restructuring of the country, the Federal Government should be called upon to release dams across the country to state governments for massive participation of Nigerians in all-year farming seasons.

“We have the ability and technical knowledge to feed the continent with what we can produce, with the required political commitment, through the provision of modern farming implements for our teeming farmers.”

He also urged the Federal Government to ensure the early completion of the Minna-Suleja and Ilorin-Kaduna federal roads.

The Sultan said the poor condition of the roads was affecting economic development of the state and the northern region.

He urged the state government to ensure proper analysis and smooth implementation of programmes put forward by individuals and corporate organisations at the summit.

He said Nigeria was one of the countries in the world with various mineral resources needed to better the lots of the people.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State commended the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, for providing purposeful leadership for the political growth of the country.

He said state governors would continue to support the Federal Government to ensure the peace, progress and political growth of the country.

“We will continue to initiate people-oriented policies and programmes that will ensure rapid growth.

“Above all, various forms of security measures will be put in place to guarantee the safety of our farmers to ensure the production of assorted food crops for local consumption and export,’’ he said.