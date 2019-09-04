Northern youths debunk alleged demolition of Rivers mosque

A group, under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Youth Groups, on Tuesday denied reports a mosque was demolished in Port Harcourt allegedly on the instructions of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the leader of the group, Mohammed Sani, said the report was sponsored by some politicians to cause religious disharmony in the country.

Sani said their investigation revealed that the only property demolished at the location of the said mosque at Trans-Amadi was an illegal private property.

He said, “We have observed with patriotic disenchantment the worrisome trend of some politicians capitalising on falsehood to fan the flames of ethnic, religious or regional division just for self-interest while endangering the collective goodwill and peace.

“The recent wild rumour of an alleged demolition of a mosque located at Trans-Amadi Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is not only false and misleading but intended to draw religious ire, stir political tension and widen the chasm of national division, which rather requires healing and bonding at this point in time.

“It should be noted that we immediately swung into action on hearing the disturbing news and have conducted an on-the-spot visit to the said location and our findings are very contrary to the falsehood being peddled.

“A diligent assessment of the location showed that even though structures were demolished around that area, none was or is a mosque building.”

He added, “On further interaction with residents and the Muslim community in the area, we gathered that the said location being labelled a mosque building belongs to an individual who was building his personal structure without government approval.

“The said fellow had gone ahead to erect a foundation on the site ostensibly to ward off government action, he thereafter proceeded to unilaterally label the location a mosque.

“Further findings led us to the clear revelation that the matter has been properly addressed by the relevant courts and the government was acting within the precincts of the law.”