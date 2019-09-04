Reps intervene in PSC, Police clash over recruitment

September 4, 2019

The House of Representatives has intervened in the clash between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the  recruitment of 10,000 constables.

The  Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and the Chairman, PSC,  Alhaji Musiliu Smith, met behind  closed doors with  the House Committee on Police Affairs in Abuja on Tuesday.

But the  lawmakers had  met with Maigari and ex-Inspector-General of Police  Smith for about two hours before the meeting began.

The DIGs and AIGs,  who arrived at the venue to  wait for  the IG’s arrival,  were seen pointing out relevant sections of the law  backing  recruitment into the force by the police, with some of the lawmakers nodding in affirmation.

The Chairman of the committee, Usman Kumo, said before the meeting,  “This is a security-related committee, there are issues that are for public consumption and there are some issues that are too sensitive.”

Kumo said the  clash between the police and the PSC was  “a very minute and very insignificant controversy between two members of one family”.

The lawmaker said, “We felt, as a sensitive and responsive legislature, we are supposed to summon all of you because we have the constitutional powers to summon, even the President, to hear from you and mediate.

“You will agree with me that there is a  need for an urgent and radical approach to the security issues in this country.  Innocent souls are being taken away every minute  through  Boko Haram  attacks and herders-farmers clashes. Whatever nomenclature we are giving to the insecurity, it calls for worry.”

Maigari thanked the lawmakers for their intervention, promising  that the meeting would help resolve the crisis.

