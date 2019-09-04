Reps intervene in PSC, Police clash over recruitment

The House of Representatives has intervened in the clash between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the recruitment of 10,000 constables.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and the Chairman, PSC, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, met behind closed doors with the House Committee on Police Affairs in Abuja on Tuesday.

But the lawmakers had met with Maigari and ex-Inspector-General of Police Smith for about two hours before the meeting began.

The DIGs and AIGs, who arrived at the venue to wait for the IG’s arrival, were seen pointing out relevant sections of the law backing recruitment into the force by the police, with some of the lawmakers nodding in affirmation.

The Chairman of the committee, Usman Kumo, said before the meeting, “This is a security-related committee, there are issues that are for public consumption and there are some issues that are too sensitive.”

Kumo said the clash between the police and the PSC was “a very minute and very insignificant controversy between two members of one family”.

The lawmaker said, “We felt, as a sensitive and responsive legislature, we are supposed to summon all of you because we have the constitutional powers to summon, even the President, to hear from you and mediate.

“You will agree with me that there is a need for an urgent and radical approach to the security issues in this country. Innocent souls are being taken away every minute through Boko Haram attacks and herders-farmers clashes. Whatever nomenclature we are giving to the insecurity, it calls for worry.”

Maigari thanked the lawmakers for their intervention, promising that the meeting would help resolve the crisis.