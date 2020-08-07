Ogun PDP factions reconcile, Sikirulai, others meet NWC

The feuding factions in the Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have agreed to sheath their swords and work towards restoring the party’s lost glory.

National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, and other members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) received the new state executive led by its chairman, Ogundele Sikirulai, at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Secondus said, “Ogun is a state blessed by God. It is not a state to toy with. We have to thank God because God’s time is always the best. It was a bitter experience in Ogun state when we lost the opportunity to produce the governor there in 2019 and this whole thing started in 2015.”

Secondus urged other states to borrow a leaf in conflict resolution from Ogun because leaders of the party at the state level made sacrifices in order to restore peace in the interest of the party.

Earlier, the PDP state chairman, Sikirulai, said, “We are here to thank you for all the support you have been giving to us in Ogun state. We represent the good people of Ogun state and we say a big thank you to the NWC.

“I bring greetings from Hon. Ladi Adebutu who is unavoidably absent today. We are here to familiarise ourselves with the NWC and we pray to God to give the chairman more wisdom, knowledge and understanding that will lead us to success. There is no problem in Ogun PDP again. Today is a day that God has made.”