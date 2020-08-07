Trafficking: Osun govt to repatriate 25 girls from Lebanon

The Osun State Government on Thursday said it has rescued 25 trafficked girls from Lebanon.

The Commissioner for Information, Mrs Funke Egbemode, in a statement, said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, has also approved funds for the repatriation of the girls scheduled for August 12, 2020.

The Diaspora Focal Point Officer for Osun State, Mrs Titi Fadahunsi-Ajayi, in the statement said the girls, identified as indigenes of the state, have been profiled and registered with the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon.

She said, “Governor Oyetola has also agreed to pay the airfare of the 25 concerned girls back to Nigeria, while plans are in place to rehabilitate, empower and reintegrate them back into society upon their return.”

Meanwhile, the wife of the Osun State Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola has said violence against women can lead to depression and substance abuse by the victims.

She said this on Thursday at the inauguration of the Osun Gender-Based Violence Management Committee, and its operations.

“Women and children constitute a huge percentage of our population and are critical to the sustainable socio-economic development of the state. They must, therefore, not only be protected from molestation, rape and other forms of violence towards women but be well-positioned and encouraged to play these critical roles in our collective interest as a people.

“In achieving these laudable objectives, we have put together experienced, committed and peace-loving men and women to serve in this committee,” the wife of the governor said.