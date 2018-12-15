Osinbajo blames PDP for poor economy

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nigeria’s weak economy.

The Vice-President said this at the Vice-Presidential debate organised by the Broadcast Organisation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Elections Debate Group.

He was asked to respond to questions on why Nigeria’s aggregate investment had not risen beyond 16 per cent in the last 10 years unlike South Africa and China.

Osinbajo said, “I think the common denominator between the two countries you mentioned is the strong infrastructure. Our nation in the past 16 years has suffered a major infrastructure deficit. So, we don’t have rails, roads. When we came into power in 2015, power was 4,000MW in 16 years.

“So, you need strong infrastructure. No one can argue about it. The second thing is you cannot have a strong economy if you allow the type of grand corruption that has taken place in Nigeria in the last 16 years.”