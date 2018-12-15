Premier League: Mourinho plots to break down Liverpool

Jose Mourinho faces a quandary as he prepares Manchester United for a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool while Manchester City will be keen to show that last week’s Chelsea defeat was just a blip.

United have an impressive recent record against Liverpool, unbeaten in eight league games, but away fans will travel with a sense of trepidation to Anfield.

Unai Emery takes his Arsenal side, unbeaten in 21 matches in all competitions, to face struggling Southampton while Chelsea also travel to the south coast to take on Brighton.

Manchester City host seventh-placed Everton while Tottenham, fresh from reaching the Champions League knockout phase, face Burnley at Wembley.

Jose Mourinho came under fire last year for failing to attack Liverpool’s then leaky defence, settling for a 0-0 draw that cost his side momentum after a fine start to the season.

Normally a draw at Anfield would be a good result but defeat on Sunday could leave United 11 points off the top four if other results go against them.

United scored four goals last week against Fulham but their attacking play has rarely been fluid this season and they are coming up against a defence that has conceded a single goal at home in the Premier League this season.

In a statistical quirk, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will all be looking for a first goal or assist in a Premier League match for Liverpool against United in more than 14 hours of football but few would bet against Salah adding to his tally in his current rich vein of form. – SuperSport.