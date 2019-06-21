PenCom to commence verification of prospective retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) will soon commence the verification of prospective retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The acting Director-General, PenCom, Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar, disclosed this in Lagos, during the pre-retirement workshop for Federal Government’s retirees, due to retire in 2020 under the CPS.

She said, “As part of our annual regulatory activities, the commission has finalised arrangements to commence the verification of prospective retirees who would be retiring in the year 2020 from the public service of the Federation.

“The verification exercise is scheduled to hold from July 1 to August 2, 2019 in15 centres across the country.

The forthcoming exercise, therefore, necessitated the need to undertake adequate sensitisation and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch-free retirement life.”

During the event, the participants were enlightened on three topics which are enrolment exercise and documentation requirements, accessing retirement under the CPS, and life in retirement.

“It is our hope that the workshop would inform participants on what they need to know on documentation requirements, payment of retirement benefits and best ways to enjoy life in retirement,” she said.

Dahir-Umar said that the objectives of the Pension Reform Act 2014 was to ensure that every person who worked in either in the public service of the federation, Federal Capital Territory, states and local governments or the private sector received his retirement benefits as and when due.

She added that it also established uniform set of rules, regulations and standards for all aspects of pension administration, including payment of retirement benefits to retirees among others. – Punch.