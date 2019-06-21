Lawan fires media adviser 48 hours after appointment

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has sacked his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Festus Adedayo, 48 hours after his appointment.

The termination of Adedayo appointment came after a section of All Progressives Congress (APC) members and loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari raised objections to the appointment on grounds of Adedayo’s past criticisms of the Buhari administration.

It was learnt that the intense criticisms by Buhari’s supporters in the APC put the Senate President in a fix and had to eventually bow to pressure.

A paragraph statement signed by the Senate President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, tagged “Senate President Reviews Adedayo’s Appointment” reads:

“The office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr. Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr. Adebayo the best in his future endeavours”