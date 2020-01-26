Polaris Bank supports customers with N1bn salary advance

Polaris Bank says it has disbursed more funds to customers under its salary advance solution product.

A statement from the bank said it had doled out more than N1bn to customers less than four months after introducing the SALAD product.

It stated, “Polaris Salary Advance enables employees to get up to 50 per cent of their net monthly salary to meet basic needs before the next pay day.

“The service, which is available on all telecommunication networks, has helped many families secure short-term finance to meet their urgent needs which otherwise would have left them vulnerable.”

It stated that it also offered products such as auto loans, mortgages, holiday loan and rent loan, among others.

According to the statement, Sarah Ojedokun, who worked in the financial industry, while speaking of how she applied for the SALAD said, “It was fast, easy and on point as I got credit within a minute of dialing the code.”

According to the statement, Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products, services, and platforms across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.