ABU appoints Prof. Kabir Bala as Vice Chancellor

The Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria on Wednesday announced Professor Kabir Bala as the new Vice Chancellor of the university.

He is to take over by 1st May, 2020 from the incumbent, Professor Ibrahim Garba, whose tenure would come to an end on 30th April, 2020.

Prof. Bala is a professor of Building and former Deputy Vice Chancellor as well as Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies of the university, among many others.

The council, under the chairmanship of Malam Adamu Fika, made this known at the Arewa House, Kaduna where the interview and the council meeting took place.

After the completion of the interview of contestants by the council, members deliberated and made the announcement this evening.

With this development, the intrigues that shrouded the selection of the new helmsman of the university have come to an end.

Eighteen professors were shortlisted at the council meeting of January 6, but were later reduced to 11.

Seven of the applicants either voluntarily withdrew or were dropped on account of age and other reasons.