Police IG announces new postings for AIGs

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has approved the postings of Assistants Inspector General of Police (AIGs) in a list released by Police spokesman, DCP Jimoh Moshood on Monday.

He said the listed include AIG Usman Tilli Abubakar, mni as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Maritime and AIG Usman Yakubu as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Commandant Police Academy, Kano.

Also posted are AIG Istifanus Shetima as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Office of the National Security Adviser and AIG Godwin C. Nwobodo as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, NIPSS.

Others are AIG Adeyemi O. Samuel Ogunjemilusi as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, and AIG Adekunle J. Oladunjoye as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto.